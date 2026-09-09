Cohn's influence on politics traced in 'American Scoundrel'

Extras
September 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Missouri's election maps in chaos after conflicting rulings
What to expect from the GOP's first-ever midterm convention
AI researcher warns companies are ignoring catastrophic risks
The lasting psychological impact of 9/11 on America
'Total chaos.' How PBS News crews filmed the Pentagon on 9/11
News Wrap: White House defends Trump's $45,000 gifts to Natalie Harp and other aides
Netanyahu faces pressure after report alleges he brushed off warnings ahead of Oct. 7
Fighter pilot reflects on order to sacrifice herself to stop Flight 93 on 9/11
Southeast Asia endures punishing year of extreme weather amid super El Niño