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PBS News Hour

AI video startup touts possibilities, but concerns remain

Season 2026 Episode 206 | 6m 40s

As AI continues to reshape arts and entertainment, it’s also creating a new type of producers and content providers. A Silicon Valley start-up founded by a YouTube co-founder could change video storytelling as dramatically as he changed video distribution. Special correspondent Mike Cerre reports for our arts & culture series, CANVAS.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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