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PBS News Hour

The issues that drove voters' decisions in the midterms

Season 2026 Episode 225 | 4m 03s

For a deeper dive into the election data and why people voted the way they did, Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz spoke with Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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PBS News Hour
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Episode: S2026 E225 | 57:46