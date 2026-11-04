The issues that drove voters' decisions in the midterms

Extras
Election 2026 PBS News special coverage
How the Latino shift to Democrats helped turn Texas blue
OKC's Republican mayor says election wipeout is 'rejection of Trumpism'
Breaking down the Democrats’ big majorities after the blue wave
Midterm voters rebuke Trump, handing Democrats both chambers of Congress
'A mandate for change': Progressive Democrat William Lawrence flips House seat in Michigan
Democratic and GOP strategists on how parties should respond to midterm results
New Mexico's Deb Haaland on making history as first Native American woman elected governor
News Wrap: Officials in Iran welcome midterm results as vote against war
November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode