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PBS News Hour

November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 225 | 57m 46s

November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 11/03/26 | Expires: 12/04/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:26:26
PBS News Hour
Election 2026 PBS News special coverage
Election 2026 PBS News special coverage
Special: 4:26:26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E224 | 57:46
Watch 8:48
PBS News Hour
A look at the DOJ's effort to control elections
A look at the DOJ's effort to gain greater control over elections
Clip: S2026 E224 | 8:48
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Pelosi reflects on career and predicts victory for Democrats
Pelosi reflects on historic career and predicts 'big victory' for Democrats
Clip: S2026 E224 | 7:22
Watch 3:31
PBS News Hour
How exit polls are evolving as more Americans vote early
How exit polls are evolving as more Americans vote early
Clip: S2026 E224 | 3:31
Watch 7:13
PBS News Hour
Voters head to polls to decide control of House and Senate
Voters head to polls to decide control of House and Senate
Clip: S2026 E224 | 7:13
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on GOP's political struggles
Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on GOP's political challenges
Clip: S2026 E224 | 5:29
Watch 6:02
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will suspend $4B aid to Israel
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will suspend $4B annual aid to Israel next year
Clip: S2026 E224 | 6:02
Watch 12:59
PBS News Hour
Expert panel on what to expect on Election Night
Expert panel on what to expect on Election Night
Clip: S2026 E224 | 12:59
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
Where the fight for Congress stands on campaign's final day
Where the battle for Congress stands heading into Election Day
Clip: S2026 E223 | 7:30