November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Election 2026 PBS News special coverage
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
A look at the DOJ's effort to gain greater control over elections
Pelosi reflects on historic career and predicts 'big victory' for Democrats
How exit polls are evolving as more Americans vote early
Voters head to polls to decide control of House and Senate
Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on GOP's political challenges
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will suspend $4B annual aid to Israel next year
Expert panel on what to expect on Election Night
Where the battle for Congress stands heading into Election Day