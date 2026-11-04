Progressive Democrat William Lawrence wins in Michigan

Extras
Election 2026 PBS News special coverage
OKC's Republican mayor says election wipeout is 'rejection of Trumpism'
Breaking down the Democrats’ big majorities after the blue wave
How the Latino shift to Democrats helped turn Texas blue
Midterm voters rebuke Trump, handing Democrats both chambers of Congress
Democratic and GOP strategists on how parties should respond to midterm results
News Wrap: Officials in Iran welcome midterm results as vote against war
New Mexico's Deb Haaland on making history as first Native American woman elected governor
The issues that drove voters' decisions in the midterms
November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode