New Mexico's Deb Haaland on her historic election win

Extras
Election 2026 PBS News special coverage
November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Breaking down the Democrats’ big majorities after the blue wave
Midterm voters rebuke Trump, handing Democrats both chambers of Congress
'A mandate for change': Progressive Democrat William Lawrence flips House seat in Michigan
Democratic and GOP strategists on how parties should respond to midterm results
How the Latino shift to Democrats helped turn Texas blue
OKC's Republican mayor says election wipeout is 'rejection of Trumpism'
The issues that drove voters' decisions in the midterms
News Wrap: Officials in Iran welcome midterm results as vote against war