A Brief But Spectacular take on how to find purpose

Extras
November 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
A look inside Somalia, where USAID cuts have life-or-death consequences
Scott Colom's historic victory marks 'new moment' for Black voters, Bryan Stevenson says
News Wrap: 1 killed and 4 injured in D.C. shooting
How Scott Colom won his longshot bid to flip Mississippi's Senate seat
New York building collapse kills 8, including 2 children
What Huang's resignation means for chipmakers, AI and U.S. national security
Abdul El-Sayed on Democratic leadership, health care access and inspiring a new generation
New film 'The Mosquito Bowl' tells story of WWII football game between Marines
How America's military shaped the nation's history and evolved over 250 years