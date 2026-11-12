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PBS News Hour

What Huang's resignation means for chipmakers and AI

Season 2026 Episode 231 | 8m 21s

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced his resignation after it was reported that he had an affair with a businesswoman accused of being a Chinese spy and an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia executive. Huang's departure has sparked questions about the future of Nvidia, the AI industry and U.S. national security. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with Dmitri Alperovitch and Stephen Witt.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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