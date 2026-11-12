News Wrap: 1 killed and 4 injured in D.C. shooting

Extras
November 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
A Brief But Spectacular take on finding purpose after military service
A look inside Somalia, where USAID cuts have life-or-death consequences
Scott Colom's historic victory marks 'new moment' for Black voters, Bryan Stevenson says
How Scott Colom won his longshot bid to flip Mississippi's Senate seat
New York building collapse kills 8, including 2 children
What Huang's resignation means for chipmakers, AI and U.S. national security
Abdul El-Sayed on Democratic leadership, health care access and inspiring a new generation
November 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Indictment sheds light on alleged Iran-backed plots across U.S. and Europe