New York building collapse kills 8, including 2 children

Extras
November 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
A Brief But Spectacular take on finding purpose after military service
A look inside Somalia, where USAID cuts have life-or-death consequences
Scott Colom's historic victory marks 'new moment' for Black voters, Bryan Stevenson says
News Wrap: 1 killed and 4 injured in D.C. shooting
How Scott Colom won his longshot bid to flip Mississippi's Senate seat
What Huang's resignation means for chipmakers, AI and U.S. national security
Abdul El-Sayed on Democratic leadership, health care access and inspiring a new generation
November 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Indictment sheds light on alleged Iran-backed plots across U.S. and Europe