Brooks and Capehart on Trump's 'forever trade war'

Extras
August 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Riley Downing sings about the overlooked corners of American life in 'Landfill Poetry'
National parks under strain from Trump's construction projects and political pressure
News Wrap: Friday marks 6 months since Iran war started
Groundbreaking treatments and vaccines offer hope in fight against cancer
Devastating scale of Himalayan floods comes into focus as rescuers arrive
Fed Chair Warsh not ruling out interest rate hike amid inflation concerns
August 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How melting glaciers contributed to the flooding disaster in the Himalayas
Latvia's foreign minister warns of Russian sabotage acts in Europe