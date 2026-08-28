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PBS News Hour

Groundbreaking treatments offer hope in fight against cancer

Season 2026 Episode 177 | 5m 53s

There have been several promising developments lately in cancer research and treatment, including a new drug approved by the FDA this week for advanced pancreatic cancer. William Brangham reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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