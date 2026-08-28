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PBS News Hour

NPS strained by Trump's construction, political pressure

Season 2026 Episode 177 | 6m 59s

Americans continue to flock to the national parks, with more than 320 million visitors in the last year alone. But that broad appeal is facing new political pressures, from orders to revise exhibits to President Trump's construction projects. Amna Nawaz discussed the state of national parks with Tiernan Sittenfeld, the president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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