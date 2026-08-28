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PBS News Hour

Riley Downing finds poetry in overlooked corners of America

Season 2026 Episode 177 | 5m 27s

Riley Downing is a founding member of The Deslondes, the New Orleans Americana band known for its earthy mix of country soul and roots music. Now on his second solo album, "Landfill Poetry," Downing turns stories from his days working as a trash collector in Missouri into songs about the overlooked corners of American life. Geoff Bennett spoke with him for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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