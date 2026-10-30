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PBS News Hour

Capehart and Continetti on closing messages and predictions

Season 2026 Episode 222 | 12m 15s

Jonathan Capehart of MS NOW and Wall Street Journal opinion columnist Matthew Continetti join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including the last week of the midterm campaigns, predictions on which party will control Congress and the closing messages from President Trump and candidates.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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