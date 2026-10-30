Capehart and Continetti on closing messages and predictions

Extras
October 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Inside a Ukrainian city hit by Russian drones during the Starlink disruption
Trump should 'take stock' and 'own' election outcome, Sen. Tillis says
Candidates make final midterm stops as early voting surges
'A down payment on change': Rahm Emanuel on what Democrats should do after midterms
$6 billion cryptocurrency heist puts investors on edge
News Wrap: Judge investigating if Trump officials misled court about D.C. golf course plan
October 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Ceasefire in Oleshky holds for a third day
Mapping the battle for control of the House