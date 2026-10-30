October 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Ceasefire in Oleshky holds for a third day
How colleges are helping students build social skills for the workforce
Brewers bring World Series title to MLB's smallest market
Maria Ressa offers a guide to defending democracy in 'The Fight Back'
Republicans seize on controversy in Alaska’s closely watched Senate race
Pennsylvania congressional races could hinge on who voters blame for high prices
Mapping the battle for control of the House
Retired Israeli general on what the election results tell us
October 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How the Associated Press tracks and calls races on Election Night