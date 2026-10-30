Candidates make final midterm stops as early voting surges

Extras
October 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
$6 billion cryptocurrency heist puts investors on edge
Inside a Ukrainian city hit by Russian drones during the Starlink disruption
Capehart and Continetti on closing messages and midterm predictions
'A down payment on change': Rahm Emanuel on what Democrats should do after midterms
Trump should 'take stock' and 'own' election outcome, Sen. Tillis says
October 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Mapping the battle for control of the House
How colleges are helping students build social skills for the workforce
Brewers bring World Series title to MLB's smallest market