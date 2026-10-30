Trump should 'own' election outcome, Sen. Tillis says

Extras
October 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Inside a Ukrainian city hit by Russian drones during the Starlink disruption
Candidates make final midterm stops as early voting surges
'A down payment on change': Rahm Emanuel on what Democrats should do after midterms
Capehart and Continetti on closing messages and midterm predictions
$6 billion cryptocurrency heist puts investors on edge
October 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Ceasefire in Oleshky holds for a third day
Mapping the battle for control of the House
How colleges are helping students build social skills for the workforce