© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
2026 WKAR Election Your Team. Your Vote. In Depth.
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Trump should 'own' election outcome, Sen. Tillis says

Season 2026 Episode 222 | 11m 42s

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina is sounding the alarm about the future of his own party. In his new book, “How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents,” Tillis warns that GOP lawmakers are afraid to challenge President Trump, Congress is surrendering its power, and some of the president's closest advisers are leading him toward failure. Tillis joined Geoff Bennett to discuss more.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E222 | 57:46
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
Inside a Ukrainian city hit by Russia during Starlink cut
Inside a Ukrainian city hit by Russian drones during the Starlink disruption
Clip: S2026 E222 | 4:50
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
Candidates make final midterm stops as early voting surges
Candidates make final midterm stops as early voting surges
Clip: S2026 E222 | 4:52
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
Rahm Emanuel on what Democrats should do after midterms
'A down payment on change': Rahm Emanuel on what Democrats should do after midterms
Clip: S2026 E222 | 6:00
Watch 12:15
PBS News Hour
Capehart and Continetti on closing messages and predictions
Capehart and Continetti on closing messages and midterm predictions
Clip: S2026 E222 | 12:15
Watch 5:13
PBS News Hour
$6 billion cryptocurrency heist puts investors on edge
$6 billion cryptocurrency heist puts investors on edge
Clip: S2026 E222 | 5:13
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E221 | 57:46
Watch 8:57
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Ceasefire in Oleshky holds for a third day
News Wrap: Ceasefire in Oleshky holds for a third day
Clip: S2026 E221 | 8:57
Watch 3:31
PBS News Hour
Mapping the battle for control of the House
Mapping the battle for control of the House
Clip: S2026 E221 | 3:31
Watch 7:45
PBS News Hour
How colleges are helping students build social skills
How colleges are helping students build social skills for the workforce
Clip: S2026 E221 | 7:45