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PBS News Hour

Scientists fight mosquitoes as warming climate expands threat

Season 2026 Episode 169 | 4m 35s

It doesn't have sharp teeth or claws, but the mosquito kills more people than any other animal on earth. As the climate warms, mosquito season is lasting longer, giving them more time to spread dangerous diseases. Ben Tracy with Climate Central reports on why the insects are thriving, and the surprising way scientists are fighting back.

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