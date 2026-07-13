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PBS News Hour

Nolan Wells' family presses for transparent investigation

Season 2026 Episode 143 | 7m 32s

Family members are pressing for answers about the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells. He disappeared during a Fourth of July trip with three high school friends to an island off Mississippi's Gulf Coast. Wells, who is Black, was the only one who did not return to the mainland, and days later his body was found in the water. Geoff Bennett spoke with Wells family attorney, Ben Crump.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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