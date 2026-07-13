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PBS News Hour

'One Day in September' traces baseball's first All-Star Game

Season 2026 Episode 143 | 7m 02s

Baseball’s best will showcase their talents on the field in Philadelphia during MLB's All-Star Game. What fans might not know is that the game traces its origins back to an event in Boston more than a century ago. The little-known chapter in baseball history is the subject of a new book, “One Day in September.” Jeffrey Brown sat down with author Scott Reich for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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