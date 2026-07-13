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PBS News Hour

Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Lindsey Graham's passing

Season 2026 Episode 143 | 7m 34s

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Geoff Bennett to discuss the latest political news, including what the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham means for South Carolina and the Senate, Sen. Mitch McConnell's health and Democrats scrambling to replace Graham Platner in the Maine Senate race.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 10:47
PBS News Hour
Lindsey Graham's career and influence on American politics
Lindsey Graham's career and influence on American politics
Clip: S2026 E143 | 10:47
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
Trump says U.S. 'taking over' strait as Iran war reignites
Trump says U.S. 'taking over the strait' as conflict with Iran reignites
Clip: S2026 E143 | 7:37
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
'One Day in September' traces baseball's first All-Star Game
'One Day in September' chronicles how baseball's All-Star Game was born
Clip: S2026 E143 | 7:02
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
What we know about cyclosporiasis outbreak's link to produce outbreak
What we know about the cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to produce
Clip: S2026 E143 | 6:16
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge says IRS lawsuit filed for improper purpose
News Wrap: Judge says Trump's lawsuit against IRS filed for 'improper purpose'
Clip: S2026 E143 | 6:21
Watch 7:32
PBS News Hour
Nolan Wells' family presses for transparent investigation
Nolan Wells' family presses for transparent investigation into his death
Clip: S2026 E143 | 7:32
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E143 | 57:46
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
‘The Pitt’ actress Brittany Allen on betting on herself
'The Pitt’ actress Brittany Allen on betting on herself and earning an Emmy nomination
Clip: S2026 E142 | 6:39
Watch 1:57
PBS News Hour
What we know about Mitch McConnell's health
What we know about Mitch McConnell's health and hospitalization
Clip: S2026 E142 | 1:57
Watch 9:36
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on what's next for Democrats in Maine
Brooks and Capehart on what's next for Democrats in the Maine Senate race
Clip: S2026 E142 | 9:36