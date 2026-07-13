Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Lindsey Graham's passing

Extras
Lindsey Graham's career and influence on American politics
Trump says U.S. 'taking over the strait' as conflict with Iran reignites
'One Day in September' chronicles how baseball's All-Star Game was born
What we know about the cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to produce
News Wrap: Judge says Trump's lawsuit against IRS filed for 'improper purpose'
Nolan Wells' family presses for transparent investigation into his death
July 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'The Pitt’ actress Brittany Allen on betting on herself and earning an Emmy nomination
What we know about Mitch McConnell's health and hospitalization
Brooks and Capehart on what's next for Democrats in the Maine Senate race