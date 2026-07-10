‘The Pitt’ actress Brittany Allen on betting on herself

Extras
July 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Capehart on what's next for Democrats in the Maine Senate race
Dry winter leaves farmers along Colorado River facing greater water shortages
Metro rider recounts encounter with Patriot Front members in D.C.
What we know about Mitch McConnell's health and hospitalization
Trump fires election commission members in latest attempt to control voting process
A look at the new regulations and incentives in the housing bill set to become law
Where trans advocates are focusing efforts after recent court defeats
News Wrap: DHS says man killed by ICE was not target of immigration operation
July 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode