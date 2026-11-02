Advocates warn Afghans deported by U.S. face 'certain death'

Extras
Zelenskyy on his 'emotional' relationship with Trump and fighting Russia
November 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Where the battle for Congress stands heading into Election Day
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the early signals to watch on Election Night
Muslim communities confront surge of hostility during midterms
Surprise endorsement in Michigan Senate race a 'huge distraction,' says Rep. Dingell
Inside the AP's process for calling election races
News Wrap: Parts of jet may have broken off before crash in Florida
October 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Judge investigating if Trump officials misled court about D.C. golf course plan