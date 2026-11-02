Where the fight for Congress stands on campaign's final day

Extras
November 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Zelenskyy on his 'emotional' relationship with Trump and fighting Russia
Muslim communities confront surge of hostility during midterms
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the early signals to watch on Election Night
Surprise endorsement in Michigan Senate race a 'huge distraction,' says Rep. Dingell
Advocates warn Afghans deported by U.S. will face 'certain death' under Taliban
Inside the AP's process for calling election races
News Wrap: Parts of jet may have broken off before crash in Florida
October 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
$6 billion cryptocurrency heist puts investors on edge