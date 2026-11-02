Stevens' endorsement of Rogers a 'distraction,' says Dingell

Extras
November 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Where the battle for Congress stands heading into Election Day
Zelenskyy on his 'emotional' relationship with Trump and fighting Russia
Muslim communities confront surge of hostility during midterms
Advocates warn Afghans deported by U.S. will face 'certain death' under Taliban
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the early signals to watch on Election Night
Inside the AP's process for calling election races
News Wrap: Parts of jet may have broken off before crash in Florida
$6 billion cryptocurrency heist puts investors on edge
Candidates make final midterm stops as early voting surges