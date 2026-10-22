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PBS News Hour

DOJ and DHS election plans raise concerns of interference

Season 2026 Episode 216 | 6m 01s

With the midterm elections less than two weeks away, a new legal battle is raising questions about the federal government's role in policing who is eligible to vote. A federal judge in California has blocked a Department of Homeland Security effort to identify noncitizens on voter rolls. White House correspondent Liz Landers reports.

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