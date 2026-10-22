News Wrap: Lawmaker charged with leading criminal enterprise

Extras
October 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Met Opera adapts experimental novel 'Lincoln in the Bardo' for the stage
What Maine voters are saying about the Collins-Jackson Senate race
Christina Applegate's experience highlights challenges of diagnosing MS
Workforce Pell Grants give students new options for job training
Inside the race to build Patriot missiles as stocks run low
DOJ monitoring plans and DHS voter checks raise concerns of election interference
October 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How Elon Musk gained so much power over U.S. security interests
A look at the major state ballot measures voters will decide in the midterms