What Maine voters are saying about the tight Senate race

Extras
October 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Met Opera adapts experimental novel 'Lincoln in the Bardo' for the stage
News Wrap: Virginia state senator charged with running criminal marijuana enterprise
Christina Applegate's experience highlights challenges of diagnosing MS
Workforce Pell Grants give students new options for job training
DOJ monitoring plans and DHS voter checks raise concerns of election interference
Inside the race to build Patriot missiles as stocks run low
How Idaho's abortion ban reshaped reproductive care and fueled a fight for change
Former GOP governor David Beasley says Trump's 'demeaning' rhetoric pushed him from party
Investigation finds hundreds of U.S. citizens detained by ICE