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PBS News Hour

Workforce Pell Grants open access to job training

Season 2026 Episode 216 | 8m 43s

For decades, federal Pell Grants have helped millions of students from low- and middle-income families afford college. Now, for the first time, that financial aid will also be available for short-term vocational training programs designed to help students enter the workforce. Stephanie Sy reports on the rollout of Workforce Pell for our series, Rethinking College.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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