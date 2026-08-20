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PBS News Hour

Afghans who worked with U.S. reflect on life under Taliban

Season 2026 Episode 171 | 9m 47s

We're beginning a series of stories on Afghanistan 25 years after the Sept. 11 attacks and the start of the American war there. In our first report, we have a look at the lives of three people and their families and how they are faring five years after the Taliban wrenched control from the U.S.-supported government. Special Correspondent Leila Molana-Allen and videographer Eric O'Connor report.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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