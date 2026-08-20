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PBS News Hour

War crimes part of Russia's strategy, ex-U.S. colonel says

Season 2026 Episode 171 | 6m 28s

Ukraine says Russia launched several missiles and an estimated 168 drones, killing at least 17 civilians and injuring more than 40 others. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on allies to replenish the country’s stockpile of patriot interceptors. Geoff Bennett discussed more with retired Col. Robert Hamilton, who was in Kyiv during the attack.

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