War crimes part of Russia's strategy, ex-U.S. colonel says

Extras
August 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
5 years after the U.S. left, Afghan allies reflect on life under Taliban rule
Why Treasury yields are at 20-year highs – and why it matters
August 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why states claim Meta designed addictive features for children
What to know about Dr. Heidi Overton, Trump's pick to lead the FDA
What the Florida and Alaska primary results mean for November
Seeing double at the Twins Days Festival in Ohio
Trump's tough treatment of allies has a 'net positive,' Rebeccah Heinrichs says
News Wrap: Trump pauses his 50% tariffs on Canadian imports