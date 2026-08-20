News Wrap: U.S. carrier heading home after long deployment

Extras
Ousted transgender CIA officer warns White House politics undermining U.S. intelligence
Why primary polls appear to be so inaccurate this year
'Right to race' laws aim to protect racetracks from noise complaints
August 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why Treasury yields are at 20-year highs – and why it matters
War crimes are part of Russia's strategy in Ukraine, retired U.S. Army colonel says
5 years after the U.S. left, Afghan allies reflect on life under Taliban rule
Indiana residents frustrated amid 10-day power outage following storms
News Wrap: Trump pauses his 50% tariffs on Canadian imports
Historian's American road trip examines parallels between the Gilded Age and today