Extras
November 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Stormy Thanksgiving weather causes delays and damages for many Americans
Despite political divide, Americans often 'speak in one voice'
How Democrats' election successes could lead to new climate change policies
Journalist's experiences highlight challenges of being a family caregiver
How women in Israel are playing larger roles in the military
New book focuses on how to get through life's hardest days
News Wrap: EPA reports ‘zero’ airborne lead in Iowa
Cranberry farmers forced to adapt as climate change threatens harvest
How Trump's newest tariffs could impact Americans and the economy