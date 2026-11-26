Extras
November 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Journalist's experiences highlight challenges of being a family caregiver
Despite political divide, Americans often 'speak in one voice'
How Democrats' election successes could lead to new climate change policies
Stormy Thanksgiving weather causes delays and damages for many Americans
How women in Israel are playing larger roles in the military
New book focuses on how to get through life's hardest days
The best strategies for holiday shopping in the age of AI
Former Israeli generals protect Palestinians from settler attacks during olive harvest
Meet the young maestro leading the Chicago Symphony Orchestra