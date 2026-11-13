Housing costs squeeze Americans out of market

Extras
Does Van Hollen have enough support to beat Schumer in Senate leadership race?
ICE touts record number of deportations in agency's history
Bessent accuses Lutnick of failing to prevent China from obtaining Nvidia chips
Celebrated countertenor brings classical sound to today's cultural issues
News Wrap: Tanker crashes into river cruise boat in New Orleans
FAA issues rare nationwide ground stop due to 'extraordinary circumstances'
Brooks and Marcus on how Republicans are responding to midterm losses
November 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
A look inside Somalia, where USAID cuts have life-or-death consequences