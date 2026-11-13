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PBS News Hour

Countertenor brings classical sound to today's issues

Season 2026 Episode 232 | 6m 34s

Anthony Roth Costanzo cuts an unusual figure in the world of music. The leading international opera singer is performing in the Metropolitan Opera’s critically acclaimed and wildly popular “Lincoln at the Bardo,” which the Met will stream for free to the public on Saturday. Senior arts correspondent Jeffrey Brown has the story for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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