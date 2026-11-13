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PBS News Hour

November 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 232 | 57m 46s

November 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 11/12/26 | Expires: 12/13/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:50
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Marcus on how GOP responds to midterm losses
Brooks and Marcus on how Republicans are responding to midterm losses
Clip: S2026 E232 | 8:50
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E231 | 57:46
Watch 9:49
PBS News Hour
In Somalia, USAID cuts have life-or-death consequences
A look inside Somalia, where USAID cuts have life-or-death consequences
Clip: S2026 E231 | 9:49
Watch 3:23
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on how to find purpose
A Brief But Spectacular take on finding purpose after military service
Clip: S2026 E231 | 3:23
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 1 killed and 4 injured in D.C. shooting
News Wrap: 1 killed and 4 injured in D.C. shooting
Clip: S2026 E231 | 5:58
Watch 3:22
PBS News Hour
How Scott Colom flipped Mississippi's Senate seat
How Scott Colom won his longshot bid to flip Mississippi's Senate seat
Clip: S2026 E231 | 3:22
Watch 2:37
PBS News Hour
New York building collapse kills 8, including 2 children
New York building collapse kills 8, including 2 children
Clip: S2026 E231 | 2:37
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
Stevenson: Colom's win marks 'new moment' for Black voters
Scott Colom's historic victory marks 'new moment' for Black voters, Bryan Stevenson says
Clip: S2026 E231 | 6:52
Watch 8:21
PBS News Hour
What Huang's resignation means for chipmakers and AI
What Huang's resignation means for chipmakers, AI and U.S. national security
Clip: S2026 E231 | 8:21
Watch 11:39
PBS News Hour
Abdul El-Sayed on Democratic leadership and inspiring change
Abdul El-Sayed on Democratic leadership, health care access and inspiring a new generation
Clip: S2026 E231 | 11:39