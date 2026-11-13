News Wrap: Tanker crashes into river cruise in New Orleans

Extras
ICE touts record number of deportations in agency's history
Does Van Hollen have enough support to beat Schumer in Senate leadership race?
Bessent accuses Lutnick of failing to prevent China from obtaining Nvidia chips
Increasing cost of housing squeezes Americans out of market
FAA issues rare nationwide ground stop due to 'extraordinary circumstances'
Celebrated countertenor brings classical sound to today's cultural issues
November 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Marcus on how Republicans are responding to midterm losses
November 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
A Brief But Spectacular take on finding purpose after military service