Tennessee secretary of state on redistricting, low turnout

Extras
August 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Russian missile attacks on Kyiv expose weakness in Ukraine's air defense
Retired Army colonel explains why Patriot missiles are so valuable and in short supply
What El-Sayed's primary win means for Democrats in November
How the Battle of the Little Bighorn reshaped U.S. policy toward Native Americans
How new findings on ovarian cancer origins may help reduce risk
News Wrap: Senate confirms Dr. Erica Schwartz as CDC director
What scientists are learning after SpaceX debris crashed into the moon
Man charged with arson as Washington wildfires devastate Spokane area
Reflecting Pool case highlights disconnect between Trump's claims and court record