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PBS News Hour

Tennessee secretary of state on redistricting, low turnout

Season 2026 Episode 160 | 7m 14s

Voters head to the polls in Tennessee on Thursday. This year’s primaries come after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the state to redraw its congressional maps. But even as officials are making final preparations, President Trump continues to question election integrity, potentially undermining voter confidence. Amna Nawaz discussed more with Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

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