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PBS News Hour

August 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 160 | 57m 46s

August 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/04/26 | Expires: 09/04/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:33
PBS News Hour
Russian attacks expose weakness in Ukraine's air defense
Russian missile attacks on Kyiv expose weakness in Ukraine's air defense
Clip: S2026 E160 | 3:33
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Retired Army colonel explains Patriot missile capabilities
Retired Army colonel explains why Patriot missiles are so valuable and in short supply
Clip: S2026 E160 | 6:25
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
What El-Sayed's primary win means for Democrats in November
What El-Sayed's primary win means for Democrats in November
Clip: S2026 E160 | 6:44
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
How new ovarian cancer findings may help reduce risk
How new findings on ovarian cancer origins may help reduce risk
Clip: S2026 E160 | 6:45
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate confirms Erica Schwartz as CDC director
News Wrap: Senate confirms Dr. Erica Schwartz as CDC director
Clip: S2026 E160 | 6:05
Watch 10:09
PBS News Hour
Why the Battle of the Little Bighorn still resonates today
How the Battle of the Little Bighorn reshaped U.S. policy toward Native Americans
Clip: S2026 E160 | 10:09
Watch 7:14
PBS News Hour
Tennessee secretary of state on redistricting, low turnout
Tennessee secretary of state on redistricting, election security and low voter turnout
Clip: S2026 E160 | 7:14
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
What scientists can learn from debris crashing into the moon
What scientists are learning after SpaceX debris crashed into the moon
Clip: S2026 E160 | 5:07
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Pool case shows gap between Trump's claims, court record
Reflecting Pool case highlights disconnect between Trump's claims and court record
Clip: S2026 E159 | 8:04
Watch 7:46
PBS News Hour
The science behind prescribing arts to combat loneliness
The science behind using the arts to combat loneliness and social isolation
Clip: S2026 E159 | 7:46