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PBS News Hour

Missouri couple murdered in Guatemala after deportation

Season 2026 Episode 156 | 6m 22s

A Missouri couple who had illegally immigrated to the United States was killed in Guatemala after the husband was deported and the wife self-deported. Now two communities in two countries are reeling and searching for answers. Lisa Desjardins discussed more with Brian Munoz of St. Louis Public Radio, who broke this story.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
How music has helped tell America's story
How music has helped tell America's story from the very beginning
Clip: S2026 E156 | 4:48
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
Scholars urge Congress to adopt proportional representation
Group urges Congress to adopt proportional representation to end redistricting battles
Clip: S2026 E156 | 6:21
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
Blanche vote on hold over anti-weaponization fund opposition
Blanche's AG nomination on hold over opposition to DOJ's 'anti-weaponization fund'
Clip: S2026 E156 | 5:55
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Violence surges in West Bank as settlers escalate attacks
Violence surges in West Bank as Israeli settlers escalate attacks on Palestinians
Clip: S2026 E156 | 6:43
Watch 7:32
PBS News Hour
Breaking down the GDP report as U.S. economy slows
Breaking down the GDP report as U.S. economy slows in 2nd quarter
Clip: S2026 E156 | 7:32
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
How shipping risks from Ukraine and Iran wars are converging
How shipping risks from Ukraine and Iran wars are converging
Clip: S2026 E156 | 6:26
Watch 3:03
PBS News Hour
U.S. and Iran strikes intensify as war opens new fronts
U.S. and Iran strikes intensify as war opens new fronts
Clip: S2026 E156 | 3:03
Watch 5:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russian drone, missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine
News Wrap: Russian drone and missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine
Clip: S2026 E156 | 5:25
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
What brought Fauci back before Congress
The campaign against Fauci and what brought him back before Congress
Clip: S2026 E155 | 6:20
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Fauci invokes 5th Amendment during COVID origins hearing
Fauci invokes 5th Amendment right during GOP-led hearing on COVID origins
Clip: S2026 E155 | 6:18