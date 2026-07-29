What brought Fauci back before Congress

Extras
July 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Fauci invokes 5th Amendment right during GOP-led hearing on COVID origins
Climate-fueled wildfires in Europe push emergency response to the limit
Single women are outpacing single men in homeownership, but some face backlash
News Wrap: Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, but some vote for increase
Former Iraqi diplomat on forces driving Iran war across region
Jasmine Amy Rogers' Brief But Spectacular take on growing up a theater kid
Journalist details weekend spent with far-right Proud Boys
Brief pause in Iran war ends with new attacks in Iraq and Egypt
Lindsey Graham remembered for impact on South Carolina and the world