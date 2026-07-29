© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Fauci invokes 5th Amendment during COVID origins hearing

Season 2026 Episode 155 | 6m 18s

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America's COVID response, repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right before a Senate committee on Wednesday. The hearing, chaired by Republican Sen. Rand Paul, was meant to probe the origins of COVID-19 and whether Fauci misled Congress and the public. Fauci called Paul's pursuit of him an "unhinged obsession." Ali Rogin reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E155 | 57:46
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
What brought Fauci back before Congress
The campaign against Fauci and what brought him back before Congress
Clip: S2026 E155 | 6:20
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
Wildfires in Europe push emergency response to the limit
Climate-fueled wildfires in Europe push emergency response to the limit
Clip: S2026 E155 | 6:58
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
Why single women are outpacing single men in homeownership
Single women are outpacing single men in homeownership, but some face backlash
Clip: S2026 E155 | 6:32
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady
News Wrap: Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, but some vote for increase
Clip: S2026 E155 | 5:22
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
Ex-Iraqi diplomat on forces driving Iran war across region
Former Iraqi diplomat on forces driving Iran war across region
Clip: S2026 E155 | 5:44
Watch 3:06
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on growing up a theater kid
Jasmine Amy Rogers' Brief But Spectacular take on growing up a theater kid
Clip: S2026 E155 | 3:06
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Journalist details weekend spent with far-right Proud Boys
Journalist details weekend spent with far-right Proud Boys
Clip: S2026 E155 | 7:22
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
Brief pause in Iran war ends with new attacks in Iraq, Egypt
Brief pause in Iran war ends with new attacks in Iraq and Egypt
Clip: S2026 E155 | 5:04
Watch 4:21
PBS News Hour
Netanyahu and Zelenskyy meet separately with Trump
What Netanyahu and Zelenskyy are hoping to accomplish after meetings with Trump
Clip: S2026 E154 | 4:21