Scholars urge Congress to adopt proportional representation

Extras
News Wrap: Russian drone and missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine
Missouri couple murdered in Guatemala after husband was deported
How shipping risks from Ukraine and Iran wars are converging
Breaking down the GDP report as U.S. economy slows in 2nd quarter
How music has helped tell America's story from the very beginning
Blanche's AG nomination on hold over opposition to DOJ's 'anti-weaponization fund'
U.S. and Iran strikes intensify as war opens new fronts
Violence surges in West Bank as Israeli settlers escalate attacks on Palestinians
The campaign against Fauci and what brought him back before Congress
Fauci invokes 5th Amendment right during GOP-led hearing on COVID origins