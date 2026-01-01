Breaking down the GDP report as U.S. economy slows

Extras
How music has helped tell America's story from the very beginning
Group urges Congress to adopt proportional representation to end redistricting battles
Blanche's AG nomination on hold over opposition to DOJ's 'anti-weaponization fund'
Violence surges in West Bank as Israeli settlers escalate attacks on Palestinians
Missouri couple murdered in Guatemala after husband was deported
How shipping risks from Ukraine and Iran wars are converging
U.S. and Iran strikes intensify as war opens new fronts
News Wrap: Russian drone and missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine
The campaign against Fauci and what brought him back before Congress
Fauci invokes 5th Amendment right during GOP-led hearing on COVID origins