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PBS News Hour

Retired Israeli general on what the election results tell us

Season 2026 Episode 221 | 6m 59s

Israel is facing political uncertainty after an election that produced no clear governing majority. But what do the results reveal about how Israelis want leaders to confront the country's challenges? Nick Schifrin discussed that with Tamir Hayman, former chief of Israeli military intelligence and current executive director of the Institute for National Security Studies.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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