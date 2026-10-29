Pennsylvania races test who voters blame for high prices

Extras
News Wrap: Ceasefire in Oleshky holds for a third day
Brewers bring World Series title to MLB's smallest market
Republicans seize on controversy in Alaska’s closely watched Senate race
Maria Ressa offers a guide to defending democracy in 'The Fight Back'
Mapping the battle for control of the House
How colleges are helping students build social skills for the workforce
Retired Israeli general on what the election results tell us
October 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Remembering pioneering labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta