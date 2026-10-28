October 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: U.S. providing visas to Bolsonaro and family after loss in Brazil's election
Inside Georgia's push to rebuild trust in elections after Trump's false claims
Democrats put economy and affordability at center of final campaign push
Poll gauges voter enthusiasm for both parties a week before election
Projections show no clear winner in Israel's election
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library celebrates his commitment to conservation
Why Trump's coalition of evangelical voters could be fraying
School principal documents Indonesia's worst wildfires in a decade
Netanyahu faces Israeli voters in first election since Oct. 7 and Gaza war