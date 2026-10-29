Maria Ressa on defending democracy and 'The Fight Back'

Extras
October 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Mapping the battle for control of the House
How colleges are helping students build social skills for the workforce
Brewers bring World Series title to MLB's smallest market
Republicans seize on controversy in Alaska’s closely watched Senate race
Pennsylvania congressional races could hinge on who voters blame for high prices
News Wrap: Ceasefire in Oleshky holds for a third day
Retired Israeli general on what the election results tell us
How the Associated Press tracks and calls races on Election Night
Where key Senate races stand in the final days of campaigning